Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NRIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. Nurix Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $52.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.09.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). Sell-side analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,330 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $212,826.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,580.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $28,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,430 shares of company stock valued at $623,987 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,230,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $4,597,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,521,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.