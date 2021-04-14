Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 87.4% from the March 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 410,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 12,237 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE NIQ traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $14.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,218. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

