Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Stock Position Increased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXR. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 18.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 alerts:

Shares of NXR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,834. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.77. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $19.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0465 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.