Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 7,574 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 483,488 shares.The stock last traded at $38.82 and had previously closed at $37.00.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides products and services for human protein biomarker discovery worldwide. Its Olink Explore product line include protein biomarker assays primarily for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, and inflammation; Olink Target product line comprise human protein biomarkers for monitoring immune system and downstream applications in clinical trials; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest, or a protein signature.

