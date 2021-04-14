Panda Yield (BBOO) Price Hits $2.93 on Exchanges

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. During the last seven days, Panda Yield has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. One Panda Yield coin can currently be bought for $2.93 or 0.00004653 BTC on major exchanges. Panda Yield has a market capitalization of $4.06 million and approximately $491,878.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00057629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00018608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00088227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.91 or 0.00628071 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00032276 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00036517 BTC.

Panda Yield Profile

BBOO is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,388,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,387,113 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Buying and Selling Panda Yield

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Panda Yield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Panda Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

