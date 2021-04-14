Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $10.50 to $11.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Paramount Group traded as high as $10.59 and last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 76123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho raised Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 183.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 68,853 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 142,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 13,089 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 53.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 493,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 172,380 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 324,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Paramount Group by 19.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 349,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 55,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -38.37 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Paramount Group Company Profile (NYSE:PGRE)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

