Permission Coin Price Tops $0.0044 on Top Exchanges (ASK)

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Permission Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Permission Coin has a total market cap of $18.16 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00067429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.56 or 0.00267656 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $461.22 or 0.00732382 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00024714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,581.51 or 0.99374755 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $549.18 or 0.00872053 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,077,464 coins. Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

