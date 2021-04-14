Phoenix Wealth Advisors Acquires 175 Shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 66,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 38,595 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the third quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 57.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 45,678 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ONLN stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.47. 890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,335. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.32. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $37.44 and a 52 week high of $93.45.

