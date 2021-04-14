Phoenix Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fortive were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Fortive by 3.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Fortive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $117,758.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.36.

NYSE:FTV traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,621. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.94 and a 200 day moving average of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $52.46 and a 1 year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

