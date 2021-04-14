Phoenix Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors reduced its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DNP. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 37,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 15,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 23,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 70,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

Shares of DNP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.08. 1,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,325. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $11.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, Director David J. Vitale acquired 5,000 shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.