Phoenix Wealth Advisors Raises Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,787,000 after purchasing an additional 242,961 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,224,000 after purchasing an additional 166,658 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,481,000 after purchasing an additional 135,213 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,347,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,293,000 after buying an additional 17,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,061,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $274.82. The company had a trading volume of 15,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,530. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $167.07 and a 1-year high of $275.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.57.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

