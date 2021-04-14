Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PNFP stock opened at $89.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.60. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $96.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

In related news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,742 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total transaction of $265,943.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $427,940.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,590,951.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,774 shares of company stock worth $7,929,890. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

