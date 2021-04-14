Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Short Interest Up 489.5% in March

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 489.5% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PSC stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.75. 50 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,594. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.20. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $46.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) by 725.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,624,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,427,479 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 6.47% of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF worth $59,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

