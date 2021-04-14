Private Capital Group LLC Sells 3,010 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 54.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 318.2% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 104,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 79,401 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 12,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 49,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 32,163 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 105,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $98.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.95. The stock has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $98.88.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.60.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

