Prudential (LON:PRU) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,466 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,437 ($18.77) to GBX 1,466 ($19.15) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on Prudential and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,511 ($19.74) to GBX 1,441 ($18.83) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of Prudential and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,512.75 ($19.76).

Get Prudential alerts:

LON PRU opened at GBX 1,558.50 ($20.36) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. Prudential has a 1-year low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,586 ($20.72). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,519.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,315.13. The company has a market capitalization of £40.76 billion and a PE ratio of 19.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Prudential’s payout ratio is 0.38%.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.