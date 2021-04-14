Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report released on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IAC. Zacks Investment Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.58.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $258.24 on Wednesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $266.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.65.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The company had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

