RAMP (RAMP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $34.36 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last week, RAMP has traded up 35.2% against the US dollar. One RAMP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a total market cap of $233.98 million and $34.36 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00064122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00018933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00089585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $410.52 or 0.00651788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00032700 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00036403 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,697,823 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

