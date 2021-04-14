Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 817,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,213 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $123,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after buying an additional 43,760 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $549,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 232.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 712,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,284,000 after buying an additional 498,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $902,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on RS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

Shares of NYSE:RS traded up $2.75 on Wednesday, reaching $157.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,094. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $159.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,464 shares of company stock worth $3,584,304 in the last ninety days. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

