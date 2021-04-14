Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RXEEY. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Rexel to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Rexel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Rexel alerts:

Shares of Rexel stock remained flat at $$20.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55. Rexel has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $20.60.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products for professional customers in Europe, the United States, Canada, China, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.