Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Shares Gap Down to $3.61

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.61, but opened at $3.53. Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 24,163 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RIGL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $626.05 million, a PE ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.96% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,895,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,182 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 39,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 16,806 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

