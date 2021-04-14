Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $493.32 Million

Brokerages expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) to announce sales of $493.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $503.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $484.51 million. Roku reported sales of $320.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.43.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total transaction of $131,454,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,454,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.73, for a total value of $131,803.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,803.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 495,515 shares of company stock worth $211,613,877 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,803,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Roku by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,077,000 after buying an additional 831,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Roku by 439.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,338,000 after acquiring an additional 677,978 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,141,000 after acquiring an additional 649,128 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Roku by 976.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,944,000 after purchasing an additional 584,532 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $387.66. 55,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,476,736. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -465.11 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $356.58 and a 200 day moving average of $325.65. Roku has a twelve month low of $100.19 and a twelve month high of $486.72.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

