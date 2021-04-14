Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,291 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Broadcom worth $117,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,391,253,000 after acquiring an additional 244,861 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after acquiring an additional 964,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $1,735,510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,634,810,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,544,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,552,171,000 after buying an additional 114,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $482.87. The stock had a trading volume of 34,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,566. The company has a market capitalization of $197.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.59. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.80 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total value of $233,125.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,260,036. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

