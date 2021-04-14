Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 516,279 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $70,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,692 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.11.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,101,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson acquired 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.92. The company had a trading volume of 166,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,365,332. The company has a market capitalization of $391.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.01 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.16.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

