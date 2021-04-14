Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $73.76 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 381,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,943 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of IQVIA worth $73,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their target price on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

IQV stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.67. The company had a trading volume of 14,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,613. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.71, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.22 and a 52 week high of $208.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.95.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

