Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $78,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in BlackRock by 7.1% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $3,479,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in BlackRock by 30.2% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 5.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,568,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLK traded up $5.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $808.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,064. The company has a market cap of $123.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $736.22 and a 200-day moving average of $696.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.00 and a 1-year high of $810.62.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $924.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $437.00 to $847.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $740.91.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

