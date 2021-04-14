SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €121.00 by Berenberg Bank

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €129.44 ($152.28).

Shares of ETR:SAP traded up €0.92 ($1.08) on Wednesday, hitting €112.16 ($131.95). 1,938,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €104.69 and its 200 day moving average price is €107.72. SAP has a 1-year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 1-year high of €143.32 ($168.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $133.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.78.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

