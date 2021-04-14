Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 2.1% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 136,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 69,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 51,807 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 19,835 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.34. 43,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,518. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $47.64 and a 12-month high of $74.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.74.

