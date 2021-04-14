Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s Largest Position

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,811,825 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,827 shares during the period. SEA accounts for about 8.9% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. owned 0.55% of SEA worth $404,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

NYSE SE traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $243.75. 42,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,412,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $230.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.12. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00. The firm has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.86 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

