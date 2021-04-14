Short Interest in Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Increases By 514.3%

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 514.3% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.3 days.
BZZUY stock remained flat at $$13.39 on Wednesday. Buzzi Unicem has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average of $12.24.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.5375 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st.
Buzzi Unicem Company Profile
Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.
