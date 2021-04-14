Short Interest in Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Increases By 514.3%

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 514.3% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.3 days.

BZZUY stock remained flat at $$13.39 on Wednesday. Buzzi Unicem has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average of $12.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.5375 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st.

BZZUY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Buzzi Unicem in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Buzzi Unicem currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Buzzi Unicem Company Profile

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

