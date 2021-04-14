Short Interest in CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Grows By 147.1%

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 147.1% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

OTCMKTS CTPCY remained flat at $$4.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.95. CITIC has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $5.20.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

