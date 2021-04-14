Short Interest in Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Decreases By 95.0%

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the March 15th total of 245,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NRDBY shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NRDBY stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $10.30. 76,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,652. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

