Short Interest in OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Declines By 60.7%

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the March 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OCLN traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,217. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.36. OriginClear has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.37.

About OriginClear

OriginClear, Inc provides water treatment solutions. The company licenses its Electro Water Separation technology worldwide to treat heavily polluted waters, as well as to remove harmful micro-contaminants from drinking water using minimal energy, chemicals, and materials. It also designs and manufactures a line of water treatment systems for municipal, industrial, and pure water applications.

