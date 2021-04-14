Short Interest in Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Drops By 85.5%

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 85.5% from the March 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SUIC stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.00. 71,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,965. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company Profile

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. provides IT management consulting services. The company was formerly known as AJ Greentech Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. in July 2017. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, New York.

