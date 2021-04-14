Short Interest in Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Drops By 85.5%

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 85.5% from the March 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SUIC stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.00. 71,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,965. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $7.00.
Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company Profile
