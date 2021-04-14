Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd.

Simulations Plus has raised its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

SLP opened at $60.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.51, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.09 and a 200 day moving average of $69.62. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Equities analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLP shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

In related news, insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $188,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,960.00. Insiders sold 96,870 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,958 over the last 90 days. 24.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simulations Plus stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

