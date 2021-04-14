Skycoin (SKY) Market Capitalization Hits $63.99 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. During the last week, Skycoin has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Skycoin has a market cap of $63.99 million and $3.94 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for about $3.20 or 0.00005004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00065350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.00262665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $457.44 or 0.00715382 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00023440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,290.84 or 0.98979065 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $545.94 or 0.00853784 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

