S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Raised to $428.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $380.00 to $428.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SPGI. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.54.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $374.24. The company had a trading volume of 13,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $348.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global has a one year low of $265.92 and a one year high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,983,000 after acquiring an additional 586,258 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $743,879,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in S&P Global by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,059,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in S&P Global by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,168,000 after purchasing an additional 431,491 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,799,000 after acquiring an additional 38,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

