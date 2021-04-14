Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 86.1% from the March 15th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SPMTF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.12. 123,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,340. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08. Spearmint Resources has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.36.
About Spearmint Resources
