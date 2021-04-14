Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Sells $25,925,000.00 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.25, for a total value of $25,925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jack Dorsey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total value of $23,013,000.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $21,026,000.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.29, for a total value of $22,429,000.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $21,522,000.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total value of $24,961,000.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $22,281,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.88, for a total value of $22,788,000.00.

Square stock traded down $14.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.40. The stock had a trading volume of 12,353,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,882,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.97, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.66 and its 200 day moving average is $215.29. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Square by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

