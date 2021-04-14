Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,669,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,756,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,568,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $121.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $49.04 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

