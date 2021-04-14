Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.74.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $760.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,106,828. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.76 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $730.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1,534.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $664.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $629.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total transaction of $3,231,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,653 shares of company stock worth $56,707,249 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

