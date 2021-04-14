The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. The Allstate makes up 1.5% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $373,392,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Allstate by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,085 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in The Allstate by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,683 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $76,352,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 6,344.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,580,000 after purchasing an additional 623,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

The Allstate stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.85. The stock had a trading volume of 13,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

