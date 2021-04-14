The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will report $0.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. The Bank of New York Mellon reported earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Bank of New York Mellon.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on BK. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

BK stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.80. The stock had a trading volume of 40,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,780,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.37. The Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $31.24 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.