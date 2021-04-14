The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Raised by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,294,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,074 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.8% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of The Procter & Gamble worth $175,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.55. 272,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,315,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $333.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.37.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.53.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

