TL Private Wealth Makes New $111,000 Investment in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

TL Private Wealth purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 234.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,864 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 209.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after buying an additional 927,446 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 206.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,742,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after buying an additional 1,848,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $668,000. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

NASDAQ SRNE traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $7.43. 143,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,031,927. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 698.01% and a negative return on equity of 314.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

