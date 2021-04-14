TL Private Wealth Purchases 3,809 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

TL Private Wealth boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 104.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.3% of TL Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.16. The company had a trading volume of 58,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,667. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.81 and a 12 month high of $69.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.44.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

