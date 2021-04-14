Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, a decline of 64.4% from the March 15th total of 286,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $15,278,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,357,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,295,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TREB traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.10. 836,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,338. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.31. Trebia Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $11.99.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

