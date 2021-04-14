Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases 21 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 target price (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,930.67.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $22.79 on Wednesday, hitting $3,377.21. The stock had a trading volume of 34,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,323. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.56, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,120.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,183.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,186.21 and a one year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

