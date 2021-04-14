Trinity Industries Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,127 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,075% compared to the typical volume of 181 call options.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRN. Cowen raised their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

TRN traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.81. 1,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,672. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -570.00 and a beta of 1.57. Trinity Industries has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.14 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Melendy E. Lovett sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $25,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,692.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Adams sold 15,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $473,225.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,266,529.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,577 shares of company stock valued at $927,801. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth $35,422,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 171,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 24,626 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 41,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

