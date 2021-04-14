Truist Securities Raises Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $290.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MOH. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.33.

MOH stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.09. The stock had a trading volume of 569 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,303. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $151.40 and a 52 week high of $246.72.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 395.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

