Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trupanion, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer monthly subscription service provider of a medical insurance plan for cats and dogs. It operates primarily in Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United States. The Company serves pet owners and veterinarians. Trupanion, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

Trupanion stock opened at $77.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,931.27 and a beta of 2.01. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $178,485.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,829.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Margaret Tooth sold 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total transaction of $25,439.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,121.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,062 shares of company stock valued at $14,563,474. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,109 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Trupanion by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,439,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,290,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Trupanion by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,105,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,217,000 after acquiring an additional 112,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 465,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,757,000 after acquiring an additional 289,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

